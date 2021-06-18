Several teenagers arrested on gun & drug charges following multi-agency investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Springfield Police officers.

They were arrested Thursday in connection to a joint investigation between the Springfield and Riverton Police departments as well as the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Two houses near North 5th and Spaulding streets in Riverton were searched. Officers found four semi-automatic handguns. Those included a .40 caliber Glock 23, 9mm Glock 19, .380 caliber Ruger LCP and a .22 caliber Sig Sauer Mosquito. Police also found several loaded magazines including two 50-round drum-style magazines, ammunition, marijuana and money.

The three teenaged boys were arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility. They included two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.