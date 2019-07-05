Several shootings over 24 hour span

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after three shootings happened over a 24 hour period.

The first happened on Seminary Street in Danville just after 4 a.m. Thursday. Two men were shot outside of a party. Both should be okay. The second shooting happened at the Blue Store on Vermilion Street just before midnight. A 32-year-old woman was seriously hurt.

The third happened on Columbus Street just after 2 Friday morning. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and seriously hurt. Police don’t think the shootings are related. There have been no arrests.

