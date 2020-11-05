Several restaurants, organizations planning Thanksgiving meal options

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Community organizations around central Illinois are offering Thanksgiving meals this month — in an effort to make sure no one goes hungry during the holiday season.

Champaign Unit 4 School District is providing ‘Thanksgiving To-Go’ boxes. It’s offering both home delivery and pick-up at several drive-through sites.

Orders are due by Nov. 10. Call 217-351-3852 to place one.

CU-at-Home says they will offer a Thanksgiving meal at their shelter from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10. Attendees will be asked to use provided hand sanitizer at the door, and will need to wear face masks when not eating.

In Springfield, the Central Baptist Church will not host their usual downtown meal on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, the church is asking people to donate to help pay for 270 catered meals for delivery. They will go to several shelters, such as the Salvation Army warming center, Helping Hands, Contact Ministries. They’ll also be sent to families at Graham school.

Donations can be made here.

The Home Church in Charleston is offering Thanksgiving meal deliveries on Nov. 26. The menu includes turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and pumpkin pie.

The church asks that you call them at 217-208-7676 to make a reservation.



In Decatur, the Good Samaritan Inn says they will still provide meal services on Thanksgiving. It’s also hosting a Empty Chili Bowl lunch and drive-through dinner on Nov. 17.

Click here for more information on their chili meal event.

The Northeast Community Fund, also in Decatur, will be putting together food baskets. It says it will be expanding its food program to include Thanksgiving products with its regular food boxes during the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 15.

For information on those food baskets, click here.

Danville District #118 is offering pick-up Thanksgiving meals. Registration was due Nov. 4.

The Daily Soup and Bread Kitchen will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

A number of restaurants in the Champaign-Urbana area are offering catering options for Thanksgiving. Visit Champaign County says that include:

Common Ground Food Co-op

Esquire Lounge

Hickory River Smokehouse

Michael’s Catering and Cafe

Neil St. Blues

Olde Time Meat and Deli

Party in a Pinch Catering

Piato Cafe

The Wheelhouse

Curtis Orchard

Central IL Bakehouse

Oh, Honey Pie

Po’ Boys

Bob Evens

Cracker Barrel

For more information on those catering options, click here to visit Visit Champaign County’s website.