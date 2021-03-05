Several old structures to be demolished

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 75 buildings will be demolished in Danville this year.

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said that the City of Danville has seen a 30% decrease in its population over the last 50 years. He said there are several houses and other buildings that have been empty for years. There are now plans to tear them down.

Danville will be receiving more than $1 million for a Community Development Block Grant this year. The City Council approved $260,000 of that to be used for this demolition project. Money for the project comes from two city funds and some other grants.

This project does not include any commercial buildings that could also be torn down this year, just city- or county- owned.