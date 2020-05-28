Several nursing homes receive protective personnel equipment from FEMA

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A number of nursing homes across Illinois were recipients of personal protective equipment shipments (PPE) in May from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to a press release, Vice President Mike Pence directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes in the United States. Each shipment will provide a two-week supply of PPE to nursing home staff.

The first wave of shipments began in May, and a second wave is set for early June.

“In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves,” the release stated.

Nursing home facilities in central Illinois listed in the release were: