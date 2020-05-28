Several nursing homes receive protective personnel equipment from FEMA

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A number of nursing homes across Illinois were recipients of personal protective equipment shipments (PPE) in May from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
According to a press release, Vice President Mike Pence directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes in the United States. Each shipment will provide a two-week supply of PPE to nursing home staff.
The first wave of shipments began in May, and a second wave is set for early June.
“In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves,” the release stated.
Nursing home facilities in central Illinois listed in the release were:
- Prairie Rose Healthcare Center, Pana.
- Casey Healthcare Center, Casey.
- Pairs Healthcare Center, Paris.
- Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center, Paris.
- Sullivan Rehab and Healthcare Center, Sullivan.
- Evergreen Nursing and Rehab Center, Effingham.
- Sheldon Health Care Center, Sheldon.
- Iroquois Resident Home, Watseka.
- Piper City Rehab and Living Center, Piper City.
- Gibson Community Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
- Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare, Farmer City.
- Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
- Decatur Rehab and Healthcare Center, Decatur.
- Newman Rehab and Healthcare Center, Newman.
- Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
- Marshall Rehab and Nursing, Marshall.
- Heartland Nursing and Rehab, Casey.
- Cumberland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Grenup.
- Shelbyville Rehab and Healthcare Center, Shelbyville.
- Moweaqua Rehab and Healthcare Center, Moweaqua.
- Aperion Care Springfield, Springfield.