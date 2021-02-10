Several members of homeless community receive COVID-19 vaccine through C-U at Home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home officials said that with the help of the Continuum of Service Providers for the Homeless, they were able to have an on-site COVID-19 vaccination opportunity.

In a Facebook post, officials said, “Over 20 of our friends received their first immunization, and many of our staff will receive their second dose this week as well.” They went on to thank the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for their help in assisting the most vulnerable in their community.