Several lawmakers ask SBA to grant disaster declaration for Ford County

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and several other lawmakers are asking the Small Business Administration to grant Ford County a disaster declaration.

In a news release, officials with Kinzinger’s office said he paired up with Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to send a letter to SBA. The letter asked SBA the money be granted following the severe flooding earlier this month in Ford County.

“The region most impacted by the flooding sites within the Sixteenth Congressional District, which Congressman Kinzinger represents.

