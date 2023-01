CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Strides Shelter in Champaign said many items are in high demand.

They said: “If you are looking for a way to help us push our mission forward, please consider donating:”

Styrofoam cups

Detergent pods

Adjustable belts

New men’s underwear

Deodorant

Plastic forks and spoons

The shelter also has other ways to give.