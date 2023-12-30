BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, Illinois State Police reported that several people were hurt after a three-car crash on a bridge over the Illinois River.

The crash occurred near Beardstown on the Illinois Route 67 bridge just before 3 p.m. State Police responded and found one car flipped upside-down on its roof. Officials said multiple people were transported with injuries.

IL-67 was shut down for almost two hours in response to the incident.

ISP said this investigation is ongoing.