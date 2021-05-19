Several high school graduates to receive associate’s degrees from DACC

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several high school graduates have made leaps and bounds with their accomplishments.

Tinlee Shepherd is one of those graduates and will be receiving her associate’s degree from Danville Area Community College Friday night. She maintained a perfect GPA from both Westville High School and from DACC. She will also be participating as of three Class Marshalls leading the graduates into and out of the gymnasium for Friday’s ceremony.

There are seven high school students in total who will be receiving their associates degrees.