Several health departments host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several health departments are offering COVID vaccinations.

People in Champaign County can make appointments either at the iHotel on South 1st Street or at the former Dress Barn in the Kohl’s Plaza. These will take place next week and are for people 65 and older.

The Macon County Health Department is holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday. That is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richland Community College. It is for healthcare workers, essential workers and people 65 & older.