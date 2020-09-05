Several firearms reported stolen from business

MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The owner of an indoor rifle and pistol shooting range in Macon County is reporting over a dozen firearms taken from his business. On Saturday, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bullet Trap in Macon in reference to a burglary alarm. Once they got there, deputies saw the front door to the business was broken and a gate inside the store had been damaged. The owner of the Bullet Trap said more than 15 firearms, mostly handguns, had been taken.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people of Macon with doorbell or surveillance cameras to check their footage for suspect cars or people in Macon on 09/05/20 between 4:30am and 6:30am. Call MSO at 424-1311 if you have any information or video footage that could help.