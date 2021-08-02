Several communities receive grant money for historic preservation projects

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Monticello was one of several Certified Local Governments chosen to receive money from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources State Historic Preservation Office approved more than $131,400 to go to nine historic preservation projects. One of those projects is in Monticello.

“The project is a historic restoration feasibility study for the Monticello Community Building, which was built in 1896-1897,” said officials. They were awarded $7,592 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, according to officials, and $2,808 will be provided by the City of Monticello.

Other communities receiving money for their various projects includes Rock Island, Rockford, St. Charles, Joliet, Ottawa, Lombard, Oswego and Will County.