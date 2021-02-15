Several Champaign County buildings closed Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff said several county buildings will be closed on Tuesday because of the extreme weather.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the Champaign County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices and the Champaign County Brookens Administrative Building will be closed on Tuesday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the decision was made, “out of an abundance of caution for our employees and visitors.”

He stated normal businesses operations will resume on Wednesday.