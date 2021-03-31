Several central Illinois school districts receive money to address challenges from pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) announced Wednesday that school districts in the 52nd District will get around $128,207,491 in additional funding. He said this money is to help address challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is part of the recent federal COVID-19 relief packages. “Schools, students and parents have overcome challenges that no one could have imagined before the pandemic began, including remote and hybrid learning, digital connection issues, new processes for receiving state and federal aid that normally flow through schools, and more,” said Bennett.

The following schools are expected to get part of the extra money:

Champaign CUSD 4 – $36,243,908

Urbana SD 116 – $20,321,748

Thomasboro CCSD 130 – $1,468,270

Rantoul City SD 137 – $9,109,926

Gifford CCSD 118 – $255,934

Rantoul Township HSD 193 – $3,590,051

Prairieview-Ogden CCSD 197 – $282,448

Westville CUSD 2 – $4,183,015

Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUD 4 – $4,061,656

Oakwood CUSD 76 – $3,203,006

Danville CCSD 118 – $45,487,529

“The majority of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which gives local schools a great deal of flexibility in how they can use the money over the next 3 1/2 years,” said Bennett. He continued to say that at least 20 percent of the money must be used the address learning loss. Other than that requirement, districts are able to use the cash in a variety of ways. Those include preventing layoffs, addressing students’ social/emotional needs, making sure students have access to WiFi, etc.

“This has been a tough year for everyone,” said Bennett. “This funding will help our students and schools move forward now that the end of the pandemic is near. I hope it will restore and revitalize learning.”