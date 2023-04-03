URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tomorrow is the consolidated election in Central Illinois.

There are important races on many ballots. But one county is facing a judge shortage to handle its voters. Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said it’s too late to do anything about the lack of judges. But he said people will have their vote counted. Ammons also said lack of trained election judges is forcing voting locations to decrease from 67 to 47.

“That problem is an ongoing issue not just in Champaign County but all across the state and across the country. I believe it has a lot to do with the polarized state of our elections and our politics at this time.”

Despite the issues, Ammons said people should still come out and vote. There’s a mayor’s race between incumbent Deb Feinen, former Mayor Don Gerard and Azark David Cobbs. There’s also a hotly contested school board race.

“You should pay more attention to the local races because you have an opportunity to impact public policy at the local level than you do at the state or at the national level,” Ammons said.

Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins also believes this election is just as important as the general.

“These are people that are running in your villages, your trustees, school boards that are running your everyday life. And this is really important. And it’s really important that people understand that it really affects them more than any other election,” Jenkins said.

Danville has a mayor’s race between incumbent Rickey Williams Jr. and Jackie Vinson and key issues like school board positions and the one percent sales tax. However, Jenkins said lack of voter turnout is becoming a problem.

“We normally run in the area, in our county, of 12-15 percent. I’m banking on 25 this time. We’ll see,” Jenkins said.

Ammons also said locations with historically high turnout will have four to five judges instead of the usual three.

People who are unsure of where to vote can follow the link.