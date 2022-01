ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with at least three businesses reported their establishments were broken into this week.

In separate Facebook posts Tuesday, officials with Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts, Salon 192 and Country Chics said they were broken into. There is no word yet on if the same suspect(s) were involved with all three.

Country Chics posted pictures from their security video.

Photo courtesy: Country Chics, St. Joseph Facebook page

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating these break-ins.