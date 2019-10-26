Several awarded for work to preserve ecosystem

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people were awarded Friday night for their work to protect Central Illinois’ ecosystem. They were honored by the Prairie Rivers Network.

State Senator Scott Bennett, and State Representatives Carol Ammons and Mike Marron received this year’s Outstanding Public Servants Award. They worked on the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act. It became law this past July.

Fred Newport of Champaign was given the River Steward Award. He volunteered more than 120 days last year at Homer Lake Forest Preserve and Kaufman Lake in Champaign by removing invasive species along the shorelines and fishing trash from the lakes.

Randy and Grace Madding of Makanda received Volunteers of the Year awards for their dedication to protecting biodiversity and pollinators, and in helping Prairie Rivers Network expand its pollinator program.