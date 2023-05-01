DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking your help solving this week’s crime of the week involving several stolen air conditioning units.

Police said on April 17 they were made aware of a theft of several air conditioning units in the 300 block of W Prairie Avenue. They said the thefts happened at several different businesses and residences in the block.

The police department said the thefts likely happened sometime after April 10. They said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information about this situation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Police said you do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.