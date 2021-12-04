Several agencies investigating officer involved shooting

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Several agencies are investigating an officer involved shooting out of Iroquois County.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office sent a news release Saturday morning. It says, Friday night officers were called to a domestic disturbance in rural Danforth.

Once they got there, circumstances arose that caused the responding deputies to fire a gun. Hitting a man who was then taken to Riverside hospital in Kankakee.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3, and the Iroquois County State Attorney’s Office.