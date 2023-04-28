WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven-year-old Ellie Smith is hosting a lemonade stand with proceeds going to a non-profit that makes prosthetic legs.

Amputee Blade Runners, an organization in Nashville, Tennessee provides artificial running legs to athletes, adults and children. Smith is also one of those kids. She was diagnosed with amniotic band syndrome which caused her to lose her right leg, but it hasn’t stopped her from doing the things she loves.

“Backbend, cartwheels, handstand and front walkovers back walkovers,” Smith said.

Growing up she’s always used a leg that was heavy and limited her movement to do athletic activities. Two years ago, her family found ABR. Her mother Tonya Smith said it’s a great fit.

“It’s really, really light. She called it her bouncy leg because she bounces with it,” Smith said. “The main thing is down at the bottom it has a little mini blade that helps her when she’s running and jumping. So, she doesn’t really waste as much energy with this leg as opposed to her other prosthetics.”

Tonya said it been a blessing watching her daughter live her life despite her condition. She hopes to inspire other families to keep encouraging kids with physical disabilities.

“Never give up on believing in them,” Smith said. “Never give up with finding the things that you feel like need to make them everything you know they can be.”

ABR is looking to raise $52,000 to serve 15 people. Sar, they’ve raised $47,000. Ellie’s fundraiser is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here’s more information on how to support it.