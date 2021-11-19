Seven OSF workers reunite one year after pandemic pregnancies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many frontline workers bonded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but few got as close as a group of OSF St. Anthony Medical Center employees.

Last year, seven workers at the Family Birthing Center grew their own families as five girls and two boys entered the world between February and January.

After sharing the experience as co-workers, the group finally reconnected Thursday night.

Each say they stayed in touch during their pandemic pregnancies, but they say looking out for one another is nothing new for them.

“I had a lot of coworkers that were going out and buying supplies for me, or finding supplies for me, so it was really nice to have the support, while I was at home with a newborn. It was a team effort, that’s for sure,” said OB technician, Dakota Sandall.

For some of the newborns, Thursday’s meet up was the largest event they had ever attended.