TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven people are under arrest in connection to a Taylorville drug investigation, the Police Chief announced.

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the Community Action Team, consisting of Taylorville Police and five other local police departments, began the investigation a few months ago regarding methamphetamine sales. On Thursday, the CAT served a search warrant in the early morning hours and made several arrests.

Wheeler said no officers were hurt during the raid, although there were ” a couple of close calls.”

The following people were arrested and accused of the listed crimes:

Michael Droke of Edinburg, Ill. Aggravated fleeing and eluding Aggravated battery to a police officer Aggravated assault to a peace officer using a motor vehicle

Bill Ward of Pana, Ill. Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Obstruction of justice

Caleb Reber of Taylorville Delivery of methamphetamine

Anthony Holmes of Taylorville Delivery of methamphetamine

Aubrey Smith of Taylorville Delivery of methamphetamine

Brian Daily of Taylorville Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

Ashley Rynders Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver



The investigation is ongoing, Wheeler added.

“We are cleaning up our communities, so if you want to sell [methamphetamine], get out of our communities,” he said. “We are not slowing down.”