TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven people are under arrest in connection to a Taylorville drug investigation, the Police Chief announced.
Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the Community Action Team, consisting of Taylorville Police and five other local police departments, began the investigation a few months ago regarding methamphetamine sales. On Thursday, the CAT served a search warrant in the early morning hours and made several arrests.
Wheeler said no officers were hurt during the raid, although there were ” a couple of close calls.”
The following people were arrested and accused of the listed crimes:
- Michael Droke of Edinburg, Ill.
- Aggravated fleeing and eluding
- Aggravated battery to a police officer
- Aggravated assault to a peace officer using a motor vehicle
- Bill Ward of Pana, Ill.
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Obstruction of justice
- Caleb Reber of Taylorville
- Delivery of methamphetamine
- Anthony Holmes of Taylorville
- Delivery of methamphetamine
- Aubrey Smith of Taylorville
- Delivery of methamphetamine
- Brian Daily of Taylorville
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Ashley Rynders
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
The investigation is ongoing, Wheeler added.
“We are cleaning up our communities, so if you want to sell [methamphetamine], get out of our communities,” he said. “We are not slowing down.”