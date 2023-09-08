TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven people are under arrest in connection to a Taylorville drug investigation, the Police Chief announced.

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the Community Action Team, consisting of Taylorville Police and five other local police departments, began the investigation a few months ago regarding methamphetamine sales. On Thursday, the CAT served a search warrant in the early morning hours and made several arrests.

Wheeler said no officers were hurt during the raid, although there were ” a couple of close calls.”

The following people were arrested and accused of the listed crimes:

  • Michael Droke of Edinburg, Ill.
    • Aggravated fleeing and eluding
    • Aggravated battery to a police officer
    • Aggravated assault to a peace officer using a motor vehicle
  • Bill Ward of Pana, Ill.
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
    • Obstruction of justice
  • Caleb Reber of Taylorville
    • Delivery of methamphetamine
  • Anthony Holmes of Taylorville
    • Delivery of methamphetamine
  • Aubrey Smith of Taylorville
    • Delivery of methamphetamine
  • Brian Daily of Taylorville
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Ashley Rynders
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

The investigation is ongoing, Wheeler added.

“We are cleaning up our communities, so if you want to sell [methamphetamine], get out of our communities,” he said. “We are not slowing down.”