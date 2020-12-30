Settlement reached between Merry Ann’s and health department

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A settlement has been reached between Merry Ann’s Diner and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD).

This comes after the health department suspended the restaurant’s health permit because people were eating inside.

CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde said the diner will be able to do only carryout and delivery after their food permit has been reinstated. She said they have not completed that process at this time. There is a $50 reinstatement fee for the food permit.

Pryde could not say how much it would be for the restaurant to get their City License reinstated. A call to the City has not yet been returned.