Set your sights on upcoming Owl Prowl

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday night, the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, as well as the Decatur Audubon, are holding an Owl Prowl.

There will be live owls from the Illinois Raptor Center while visitors learn more about the birds of prey including their diet, their talons, their silent flight and long-ago beliefs pioneers held about them. Those with flashlights can search for owls in the area after the program.

Owl Prowl

Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial

Railsplitter Pavilion

October 4, 7 pm