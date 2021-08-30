Services to be held for Lt. Aaron Landers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Services will start Monday for University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers.

A visitation will be held Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. on Monday at The Vineyard Church in Urbana. There will be a first responder walk-through at 6 p.m..

Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church.

Lt. Landers was a member of the University of Illinois Police Department for 24 years, according to funeral home officials. During his time at the department, he served in many different roles. Some of those included being a member of the SWAT team, East Central Illinois Bomb Squad, CIT instructor and K9 therapy/comfort handler.

Landers died after a crash on August 22 in Champaign. He was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

A fund was set up for the Landers family. Money raised will help with medical and burial costs, as well as create a college fund for Landers’ two children.