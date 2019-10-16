Services scheduled for father and son killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral services for a father and son killed in a car crash last week will be Friday, October 18. Tyler Pope died in the crash on Wednesday. His 9-year-old son, Wyatt, died on Saturday at the hospital.

A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home in Georgetown on Friday at 10 a.m. A funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

Friends of the family are hosting an auction Wednesday night at 7 p.m. They are raising money for those funeral services. It’ll be at 34 Poland Street in Danville.

