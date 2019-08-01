Services for coach’s son set

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — Services for Evan Higgins, the four-year old son of Pana football coach Trevor Higgins, have been set for this weekend after he died on Sunday.

Visitation at the Moweaqua First Christian Church is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. The funeral service will be the next day at 10 a.m. They’re asking that only friends of the family attend.

Trevor posted on Facebook that the family decided to donate Evan’s organs. He says his heart has already been sent to Pittsburgh and his liver and kidneys to Chicago.

Evan drowned after falling into a pool last Friday. Companies around Pana have raised over $1,000 for the family.