Services announced for teenager who died after pneumonia complications

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Visitation information has been released for a teenager that died after pneumonia complications.

A visitation will be held for Joey Sandhaas on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Butler Funeral Home in Chatham. The funeral ceremony will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the West Side Christian Church in Springfield. Burial will follow at the Chatham Memorial Cemetery.

At the end of January, Sandhaas was taken to the hospital for the flu in Springfield. Last week, he was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital because it turned into pneumonia. He was then put into a medically induced coma and then died on Monday.