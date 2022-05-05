URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The workers union representing service workers at the University of Illinois has filed a lawsuit against the university’s Board of Trustees, alleging members’ constitutional rights have been violated.

Representatives of Service Employees International Union Local 73 said that three U of I employees were denied requests to speak during a Board meeting by Board Secretary Greg Knott. In an email to these employees, Knott said their requests were denied because they were speaking to issues under negotiation as part of the university’s collective bargaining process.

The union views this as a violation of the employees’ rights afforded to them by the First and Fourteenth Amendment and a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“When I requested to speak to the Board, I specifically stated I wanted to speak on the state of labor relations,” said Mike Lindley, service worker and Union Steward. “It’s clear the university is not interested in even hearing about the impact their decisions have on essential workers, let alone actually doing something about it.”

The filing of this lawsuit is the latest development in the union’s attempts to reach an agreement with the university regarding a new labor contract. The current contract expires in August and so far, negotiations have made little progress. The union is currently voting whether or not to authorize a strike. Union leaders said the vote will wrap up this weekend, with the results being announced early next week; they believe a strike will be authorized.