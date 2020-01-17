Service held for police officer who died from cancer

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends, family and colleagues celebrated the life of a police officer Friday.

Kristy Miller was an officer with the Champaign Police Department for more than 23 years. She died from cancer. Her service was held Friday night at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.

Miller’s former squad car was parked outside—draped in cloth. Police Chief Anthony Cobb said she was a dedicated officer. “She was very giving, very caring. She loved her community, she loved the people around her. Kristy loved life, and she lived life to the fullest. And that will be missed.”

The family requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society.