CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a trio of serial thieves who stole from Champaign and Urbana’s Meijer stores earlier this year.

Officials said one theft happened on Jan. 16. At 1:20 p.m., three people walked into the Champaign store, concealed merchandise in their jackets and backpacks and left without paying. Officials added that the three are repeat offenders at both stores.

The three suspects are described as Black males between 20 and 30 years old. During the Jan. 16 theft, one was wearing a black stocking cap, a camouflage jacket and jeans. Another was wearing a baseball cap, a shiny black puffer coat and “colorful” sweatpants. The third was wearing a tan hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and arms, along with ripped jeans. The three left the store in a red sedan.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these channels are 100% anonymous and can be eligible for up to $1,000 in cash if an arrest is made using the information provided.