URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he admitted to stealing packages from Campustown apartment buildings. Legal records show that this was not his first run-in with the law for theft and burglary.

Armenious Griham, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of burglary. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents earlier this year in which he entered a building and either stole or tried to steal packages addressed to building tenants.

His motive: to sell the packages and use the money to buy drugs.

In pleading guilty, Griham admitted to entering Burnham 310, located at Springfield Avenue and Third Street, on Jan. 10 and using a pry bar to break into a locked room. He then stole several packages from that room, which was recorded on surveillance cameras.

He also admitted to entering HERE, located at Green and Fourth Streets, a month later on Feb. 13 intending to steal packages from the lobby. University of Illinois Police reported that a witness saw Griham steal packages from the behind the front desk and a cash register from the attached restaurant.

Officers arrived just as Griham was leaving with the stolen items. He was arrested after a short chase with officers.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said Griham pleaded guilty in connection to the package thefts, while charges related to the stolen cash register were dropped. At sentencing, Judge Randy Rosenbaum gave him credit for the 65 days he’s been in custody for.

Records from the Champaign County Jail indicate that Griham has been arrested almost 40 other times, half of which were for theft or burglary. Reitz added that several of those arrests resulted in convictions for forgery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and violating an order of protection.