Separate arrests for acts of violence

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three area men face charges for separate incidents of violence.

37-year old Julian Palacios was arrested about 11 am, Friday, in the 1200-block of Wabash for domestic battery. Authorities say, during a domestic dispute, Palacios hit a roommate in the face.

22-year Tyler Nihiser was arrested about 11 pm, Saturday, in the 4700-block of Carter Lane for domestic battery and battery. Police say during a domestic dispute, Nihiser shoved a woman and held her down. During the incident, Nihiser reportedly shoved and hit a second woman.

71-year old Richard Bosley was arrested about 10:45 am, Sunday, in the 1000-block of Moultrie for aggravated assault. Authorities say Bosley brandished a knife while making threats of physical harm to a neighbor.