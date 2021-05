TOLEDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Toledo says she is grateful for the help of the community after her statue was taken and returned this afternoon.

Her daughter made a life-sized wooden blue dolphin back in 2015 and unexpectedly passed away shortly after. It was the last present she received from her daughter.

Someone took the statue from her yard Sunday night. A reward of $1,000 was offered to whoever brought it back with no question asked.

The families says they’re happy it was returned safely.