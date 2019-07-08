Sentencing phase begins

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — The sentencing phase started today for the man who kidnapped and killed UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

Prosecutors will argue for the death penalty. In opening statements they talked about how accomplished Zhang was — and the impact her death has had on her family. They say new evidence will show Christensen is still a risk to others and lacks remorse.



Defense lawyers want jurors to sentence Christensen to life in prison. They zeroed in on his struggles with mental health and his attempts to get help from counselors two months before Zhang’s death.