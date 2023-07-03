MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An appellate court has vacated the adult sentence of a former Mattoon High School student who shot another student at school almost six years ago.

Josiah Lyons, 20, was convicted last year of violating the terms of a sentence he received in juvenile court in 2018. He was found guilty of opening fire in the cafeteria of Mattoon High School on Sept. 20, 2017, hurting one person. A teacher tackled him before he could harm anyone else.

Lyons was sentenced in 2018 under what is known as extended juvenile jurisdiction. The judge gave him a sentence in juvenile prison and 25-year sentence in adult prison, but the judge issued a stay of imposition on the adult sentence. Lyons would only go to adult prison if he violated the terms of his juvenile sentence.

In December of 2021, Lyons was accused of failing to register a change in his address with law enforcement, which served as the grounds for his arrest and prosecution. He was sentenced to the 25 years in adult prison he originally received a stay of.

But on appeal, the Fifth District Appellate Court vacated Lyons’ adult sentence.

The Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office said it was disappointed by this decision and stands by its original arguments. They said the shooting impacted the community greatly.