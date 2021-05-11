Man convicted twice of criminal sexual abuse of minor gets more prison time

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County State’s Attorney says a 52-year-old Arthur man plead guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A press release says Christopher Landess accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in state prison. State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver says that sentence will be served consecutively to a Champaign County case for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which resulted in a 30-year sentence.

“With the combined sentences, Landess will be just short of turning 80-years-old before he would be eligible from release from IDOC custody,” Weaver says.

She adds that Athur Police, police in Champaign County, and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office assisted with the investigation and prosecution of Landess.

Weaver says investigators discovered that the man had initiated sexual contact with two minors, who are female, in Arthur. The state’s attorney says the first minor reported an incident to police in April 2020, and a second minor came forward regarding occurrences in Champaign and Arthur.

Weaver says they got an arrest warrant for Landess in May last year and police arrested him in Montana after he fled from Illinois

She adds the man will be placed on supervised released for 4 years following his sentence. He will be on an ankle monitor for 3 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.