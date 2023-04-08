CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With Easter Sunday quickly approaching, some are getting a head start on the celebrations. Egg hunts are one of the most popular ways to do that, but for some, they can be overwhelming. A sensory egg hunt is helping some feel more comfortable.

Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation (CUSR) put one together to help with that overwhelming feeling. Nikiaya Brandon, one of the organizers, knows large events with loud noises can be hard for some, and that’s why Saturday’s event was so important.

It was smaller, quieter and easier for kids, making it more accessible for families looking for that type of environment.

“I have a child who’s special needs and that’s very important to me. So that he can feel like he’s participating and getting eggs at the same pace as everyone else,” Carla Rafferty, a mom, said.

During the sensory egg hunt, that was the goal.

“It gives the people around the community that may have special needs or disabilities the time to be able to get all the accommodations that they may need,” Brandon said.

She said putting the eggs in a smaller space with fewer people is key.

“It’s a lot calmer than other egg hunts,” Noelle Brunner, one of the participants, said.

Brandon wanted it to be as accessible as possible, and Rafferty is thankful for that.

“It allows us to all be together and do the same thing,” she added. “And for all the kids to feel like they’re working at the same pace and they’re all able to participate fully and equally.”

Her daughter, Annabelle, was happy to be there with her family.

“We had a race to see who could get the most eggs,” Annabelle said. “Some were decorated with hot glue, some had glitter all over them, others were just plain colors, and some of them were themed. I found a basketball one.”

Others were there to help their siblings out.

Brunner said she likes seeing her brother having fun.

That’s not all. Annabelle said she wanted more of a challenge to earn the candy. She was excited about Skittles, and others said they were excited about Starbursts.

A safe environment and happy kids is all many parents could ask for.

CUSR is hosting many other sensory-friendly events throughout the year, you can find a link to them here.

For other Easter Day activities, follow this link.