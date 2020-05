ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Graduations this year are looking different, but one high school found a way to still let students walk the stage.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School held an individualized drive thru graduation ceremony on Thursday. Seniors were driven up to the stage where they got out, walked across when their name was announced, and had their pictures taken. They then got back into their car and left.

Congratulations seniors!