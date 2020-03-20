Seniors shop early with new hours

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People across the state are able to get the groceries they need thanks to a grocery store that opened early so seniors could shop ahead of the daily rush.

Grocery stores have been inundated with customers and long lines. So, many of them have set aside early morning hours specifically for seniors to get what they need and avoid the crowds.

Caroly Stone came to Schnucks in Urbana early Thursday morning along with a few other seniors waiting at the door. The large groups of people packing the stores makes it difficult for elderly to get what they need. Especially sice they are more concerned about being around people who might be infected with coronavirus.

Having these dedicated senior hours helps to avoid coming into contact with lots of people. “It means a lot because all we’re hearing is how people are hoarding everything and it’s hard for people to get a hold of anything,” said Stone. “When you’re elderly, you don’t move as fast and we’re either scared to go to the store because there might not be anything there or you don’t want to deal with the drama and the tones of people there.” she said the people working at the store were very helpful to assist people in finding what they needed.

Stone said the store even gave them a free bottle of hand sanitizer while they were there.

The governor also announced Thursday that he is working with grocery stores across the state to get more of them to do early bird shopping for seniors.