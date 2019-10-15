Seniors learn public safety and defense

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some seniors gathered to learn about public safety, and even some tips for self-defense.

Senior Source hosted a personal and public safety workshop. They met with police chief, Chris Yates.

Afterward, they learned some key lessons about how to protect themselves when they’re out and about.

Organizers say even when the turnout is small, they’re happy to help spread an important message.

“It was really sweet, and I think people are just really appreciative that they can walk away knowing something about self-defense.”

In the past, Senior Source has hosted an area martial arts studio, teaching people more in-depth lessons in self-defense.

Organizers say they’re hoping to continue holding more events like that.