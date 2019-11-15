Seniors learn more about technology

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Clark-Lindsey Village held their second annual Tech Zoo on Friday.
This year’s event featured the electronic vacuum, the Tile tracking device, and technologies by PACE. Sarah Cook, Clark Lindsey’s Residential Support Specialist says, “I think all the residents really find it helpful, because it helps them get to see things that they don’t have to go outside, especially in these colder months, to do. I’ve always had a good reaction. Sometimes they’ve already been familiar with the device, and so they give us information about what they felt. Which I always find is good to have actual feedback on the device.” The event also featured Electric Comfort Pets, Alexa, iPads, and more.