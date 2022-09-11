​SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and a woman in their 60s were found dead Sunday morning in a home on Southwind Drive, Sangamon County police confirmed.

According to officers, a family member called the police about the deaths at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the case is being investigated as a double homicide. No arrests have been made yet.

Police are looking for a black 2008 Dodge Charger with Illinois registration Z185113. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at 217-753-6840 or 217-753-6666.

This is a developing story.