Seniors encouraged to do activities outside

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Seniors at one nursing home are getting outside, connecting with each other and nature.

This comes after a long time spent inside during the pandemic.

Residents at Bickford Senior Living in Champaign like to garden.

They spend their time watering flower, and growing herbs and tomatoes to use for cooking.

Activities organizers say gardening is important in boosting peoples’ moods.

“Yes, for them to get outside, makes them happier,” said Lisa Romack, the life enrichment coordinator at Bickford Senior Living. “To get out in the sun and to do things outside. It does, it makes them a lot happier.”

Seniors at nursing homes are also encouraged to take walks.