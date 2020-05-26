Seniors celebrate end of high school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– “I’m feeling excited because I’m officially done with high school,” said Sabrie Strong Mccloud. However, instead of celebrating that milestone by walking across a stage, seniors at Decatur Public Schools and across Central Illinois have been forced to make some adjustments. “With COVID and the restrictions on graduation today we’re handing out our diplomas and awards that students earn,” said MacArthur High School principal Cordell Ingram. Seniors like Amajeine Carson say getting to this point was no easy task. “It’s been a process,” said Amajeine Carson, MacArthur High School senior.

In 2017, Carson was in a car accident and suffered a concussion. Doctors found bruising and some bleeding on her brain. “When they did, it changed everything. I had to pause everything,” said Carson. It meant no more cheerleading and missing time in the classroom. She got a home school teacher and after about five months she was able to return to MacArthur High School. Then she had another setback in January of this year and missed more school. “That was tough because it’s my senior year. I wanted to be here with my friends,” said Carson. However, Carson, with the help of her teachers, pushed through.

About 500 seniors are graduating from Decatur Public Schools and seniors say although this isn’t quite what they imagined they’re still happy to be celebrating this accomplishment. “It’s exciting that I was able to get this far from the help of others and by God,” said Carson. “We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to celebrate our kids,” said Ingram. Decatur Public Schools has tentatively set a date for a graduation ceremony on July 25th.