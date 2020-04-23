Seniors adjust to graduation changes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s one of the most anticipated days for many high school seniors, graduation. “This has always been one of those things that I wanted to happen in my life,” said Eisenhower High School Senior Londarius Hayes.

“You want to be able to have your ceremony,” said Eisenhower High School Senior Aiden Seider. However, this year staff are still working out the details. Because of coronavirus, roughly 400 Decatur Public School students will be able to pick up caps, gowns, and graduation products from their cars. A date for graduation has not been announced yet.

“I was very happy to finally become a senior and pass that milestone that so many before me have been able to pass, but now it’s somewhat deterring because knowing that we may have to compromise on that milestone,” said Hayes. The principal at Eisenhower says there will be some type of ceremony for seniors, but what that looks like is still undetermined. “We’ve gotten student input on prom and graduation and proposals have been sent to the district,” said Eisenhower High School Principal Amy Zahm. That could mean students will be able to participate in a virtual or small group ceremony.

The principal says student and staff safety as well as following Governor Pritzker’s orders are top priorities. However, providing the best possible senior experience is still on their minds. “I always want to have the type of memories that everyone talks about,” said Seider. “Even though we might have to compromise how the graduation will happen, this is fullfilling to know that there is still hope that it might happen,” said Hayes.