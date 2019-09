MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who was asked to clean a 97-year old woman’s home found a grenade she’d been using as a paper weight.

He showed the picture to police, who determined it was a Japanese fragmentation grenade from World War II.

To be safe, police took it to a shooting range to detonate it. It wasn’t active, but police say it’s best to be cautious.

