Senior living home site of COVID-19 outbreak

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine of Ford County’s 64 cases of COVID-19 are tied to Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells Street, public health officials confirmed.

By definition, that’s enough cases to be considered an “outbreak,” which the Illinois Department of Public Health defines as two or more cases tied to the same location.

Of the county’s 64 cases, 50 are confirmed cases and 14 are considered “probable,” which means a person who “has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but meets specific criteria.” As Ford County Public Health Department officials put it: “An individual may have a positive antigen or antibody test and experience symptoms of COVID-19.”

Also Thursday, health officials said the county marked its second death related to the coronavirus.

Details on whether the death was tied to a long term facility were not immediately available, officials said.