Senior living facilities take steps to keep residents safe

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Senior living facilities suffered during the pandemic and now they’re taking steps to get to a place of normalcy.

But some of them won’t see much change when the Bridge Phase starts next week.

It comes down to vaccinations.

Changes have already started because residents and staff have got their shots.

It’s been about three months since all employees and residents at Autumn Fields in Savoy received their second dose of Pfizer.

One of those residents is Sylvia Nicklas.

“They’re all very calm about that,” said Nicklas. “I mean, everybody has to ask questions but we are doing fine. We’re anticipating our activities to come forth a little more.”

It’s an exciting time after a year of lockdown.

“But you have to take some course and finding out what you can do to keep going and having a life after this,” said Nicklas.

Changes started at Autumn Fields once everyone was vaccinated.

Now, family members can visit – two at a time.

It’s a big change from last y ear when family had to drop things off at the door. Everything from toothpaste to groceries. Residents can now also eat in the dining room instead of in their rooms, another perk of getting vaccinated.

“They’re already coming out for all of their meals,” said Kathleen Thomas, the RN nursing director with Autumn Falls. “And some of them are able to go to restaurants but I mean, I’m already seeing the upswing and hopefully they’ll even get out more.”

Nicklas say she’s excited to be able to go to church for the first time in over a year this weekend.